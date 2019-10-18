|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|0
|6
|0
|13
|19
|Mehlville
|29
|13
|7
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|0-8
|0-3
|51/6
|349/44
|Mehlville
|5-3
|2-1
|215/27
|127/16
First Quarter
M: Jacobi Shelton 56 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 10:44
M: Will McCaine 5 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 7:05
M: Steven Haverstick 68 run (kick failed), 5:13
M: safety, 4:36
M: Will McCaine 27 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 3:18
Second Quarter
P: Mason Lange 41 pass from Mali Walton (kick failed), 7:01
M: Jacobi Shelton 9 run (kick failed), 6:00
M: Will McCaine 12 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 0:59
Third Quarter
M: Jacobi Shelton 64 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 7:35
Fourth Quarter
P: Jack Crayton 18 pass from Mali Walton (Mali Walton kick), 9:36
P: run (run failed), 4:00