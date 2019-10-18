Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Parkway South0601319
Mehlville29137049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South0-80-351/6349/44
Mehlville5-32-1215/27127/16

First Quarter

M: Jacobi Shelton 56 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 10:44

M: Will McCaine 5 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 7:05

M: Steven Haverstick 68 run (kick failed), 5:13

M: safety, 4:36

M: Will McCaine 27 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 3:18

Second Quarter

P: Mason Lange 41 pass from Mali Walton (kick failed), 7:01

M: Jacobi Shelton 9 run (kick failed), 6:00

M: Will McCaine 12 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 0:59

Third Quarter

M: Jacobi Shelton 64 run (Charlie Galentine kick), 7:35

Fourth Quarter

P: Jack Crayton 18 pass from Mali Walton (Mali Walton kick), 9:36

P: run (run failed), 4:00

