 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14
0 comments

Box: Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Metea Valley0031215
Belleville East077014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metea Valley1-00-015/1514/14
Belleville East0-20-020/2028/28

Second Quarter

B: Moisey Trimble 2 run (Carmello Patton kick), 5:39

Third Quarter

M: FG, 10:15

B: Moisey Trimble 1 run (Carmello Patton kick), 0:28

Fourth Quarter

M: run (kick failed), 8:21

M: run (kick failed), 5:23

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News