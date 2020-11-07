Box: MICDS 31, Trinity 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|MICDS
|14
|10
|0
|7
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|1-3
|0-0
|77/19
|74/18
|MICDS
|4-0
|2-0
|178/44
|66/16
First Quarter
M: Shawn Putman 31 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:42
M: PJ Behan 44 pass from Crawford Bundy (Landon Gelven kick), 2:57
Second Quarter
M: Landon Gelven 24 FG, 8:12
M: Reagan Andrew 7 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:28
Third Quarter
T: Malcolm Harvey 21 run (run failed), 4:19
Fourth Quarter
M: Steven Hall 13 run (Landon Gelven kick), 9:23
