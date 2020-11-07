 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 31, Trinity 6
1234Final
Trinity00606
MICDS14100731
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity1-30-077/1974/18
MICDS4-02-0178/4466/16

First Quarter

M: Shawn Putman 31 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:42

M: PJ Behan 44 pass from Crawford Bundy (Landon Gelven kick), 2:57

Second Quarter

M: Landon Gelven 24 FG, 8:12

M: Reagan Andrew 7 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:28

Third Quarter

T: Malcolm Harvey 21 run (run failed), 4:19

Fourth Quarter

M: Steven Hall 13 run (Landon Gelven kick), 9:23

