Box: MICDS 35, John Burroughs 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|0
|14
|0
|21
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|1-1
|0-1
|61/30
|55/28
|MICDS
|5-0
|3-0
|227/114
|101/50
Second Quarter
M: Steven Hall 8 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:20
-
Hazelwood Central hammers Kirkwood with its dynamic rushing attack
-
Week 5 football roundup: CBC rolls in second half to knock off SLUH
-
Voyles comes up with big defensive play as Hillsboro holds off rival Festus
-
St. Mary's rolls to impressive win against Lutheran St. Charles
-
Week 5 high school football scores
M: Reagan Andrew 29 run (Landon Gelven kick), 0:23
Fourth Quarter
M: Reagan Andrew 29 run (Landon Gelven kick), 11:52
M: Winston Moore 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 7:00
M: PJ Behan 25 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 2:38
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.