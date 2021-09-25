 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 35, John Burroughs 0
Box: MICDS 35, John Burroughs 0

1234Final
John Burroughs00000
MICDS01402135
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs1-10-161/3055/28
MICDS5-03-0227/114101/50

Second Quarter

M: Steven Hall 8 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:20

M: Reagan Andrew 29 run (Landon Gelven kick), 0:23

Fourth Quarter

M: Reagan Andrew 29 run (Landon Gelven kick), 11:52

M: Winston Moore 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 7:00

M: PJ Behan 25 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 2:38

