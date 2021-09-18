 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 42, Priory 7
Box: MICDS 42, Priory 7

1234Final
MICDS14721042
Priory07007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS4-02-0192/48101/25
Priory2-10-183/2154/14

First Quarter

M: PJ Behan 11 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 6:19

M: Reagan Andrew 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 0:20

Second Quarter

M: Winston Moore 46 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 6:35

P: Jahaad Fort 11 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:02

Third Quarter

M: Steven Hall 9 run (Landon Gelven kick), 4:44

M: Winston Moore 8 run (Landon Gelven kick), 4:13

M: Cameron Cooper 10 run (Landon Gelven kick), 1:33

