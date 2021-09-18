Box: MICDS 42, Priory 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|14
|7
|21
|0
|42
|Priory
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|4-0
|2-0
|192/48
|101/25
|Priory
|2-1
|0-1
|83/21
|54/14
First Quarter
M: PJ Behan 11 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 6:19
M: Reagan Andrew 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 0:20
Week 4 football roundup: Oakville tops Hazelwood West for second consecutive victory
Valle Catholic scores early, races past St. Dominic
Holt holds off Timberland in battle of unbeatens
Kirkwood charges back after early deficit to knock off Ladue
Lawrence scores three times as O'Fallon ends nine-game skid to Edwardsville
Second Quarter
M: Winston Moore 46 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 6:35
P: Jahaad Fort 11 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:02
Third Quarter
M: Steven Hall 9 run (Landon Gelven kick), 4:44
M: Winston Moore 8 run (Landon Gelven kick), 4:13
M: Cameron Cooper 10 run (Landon Gelven kick), 1:33
