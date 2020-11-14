 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 42, St. Dominic 6
Box: MICDS 42, St. Dominic 6

1234Final
St. Dominic60006
MICDS14147742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic6-50-1348/32247/22
MICDS5-02-0220/2072/7

First Quarter

M: Steven Hall 69 kickoff return (Landon Gelven kick), 11:49

S: Jackson Overton 3 run (kick failed), 8:48

M: Reagan Andrew 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:19

Second Quarter

M: Reagan Andrew 1 run (Landon Gelven kick), 10:15

M: PJ Behan 49 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 1:36

Third Quarter

M: Shawn Putman 6 run (Landon Gelven kick), 2:35

Fourth Quarter

M: Steven Hall 10 run (Landon Gelven kick), 11:04

