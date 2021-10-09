Box: MICDS 44, Lutheran South 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|MICDS
|23
|21
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-1
|54/27
|62/31
|MICDS
|7-0
|5-0
|327/164
|145/72
First Quarter
M: Steven Hall 25 run (Landon Gelven kick), 7:37
M: safety, 5:57
M: Oliver Rohan 41 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 5:43
-
Week 7 football roundup: Union defense comes up big in Four Rivers showdown
-
Marquette takes to the air to pick up victory against Kirkwood
-
Smith's late touchdown helps Holt beat Troy, remain unbeaten
-
Mehlville starts fast on way to fifth consecutive rivalry win against Oakville
-
Highland dominates from start to finish in victory over Waterloo
M: Steven Hall 15 run (Landon Gelven kick), 2:26
Second Quarter
M: PJ Behan 55 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 9:59
M: Winston Moore 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 6:19
M: Reagan Andrew 39 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:13
Fourth Quarter
L: Dillon Slinkard 34 pass from Logan Slinkard (Cole Buscher kick), 2:37
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.