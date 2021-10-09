 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 44, Lutheran South 7
0 comments

Box: MICDS 44, Lutheran South 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lutheran South00077
MICDS23210044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-10-154/2762/31
MICDS7-05-0327/164145/72

First Quarter

M: Steven Hall 25 run (Landon Gelven kick), 7:37

M: safety, 5:57

M: Oliver Rohan 41 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 5:43

M: Steven Hall 15 run (Landon Gelven kick), 2:26

Second Quarter

M: PJ Behan 55 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 9:59

M: Winston Moore 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 6:19

M: Reagan Andrew 39 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:13

Fourth Quarter

L: Dillon Slinkard 34 pass from Logan Slinkard (Cole Buscher kick), 2:37

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mizzou’s Drinkwitz calls Tyler Badie ‘the least talked-about great player in the country’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News