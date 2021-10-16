Box: MICDS 47, St. Dominic 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|MICDS
|7
|21
|12
|7
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|2-1
|1-0
|130/43
|82/27
|MICDS
|7-0
|4-0
|330/110
|151/50
First Quarter
M: Tyler Tschudy 21 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 8:18
Second Quarter
M: Winston Moore 4 run (Landon Gelven kick), 6:16
M: Steven Hall 26 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:09
M: PJ Behan 42 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 1:10
Third Quarter
M: Reagan Andrew 2 run (kick failed), 7:30
M: Winston Moore 29 pass from Reagan Andrew (kick failed), 0:54
Fourth Quarter
S: Matthew Willenbrink 42 pass from Kelly Welby (kick failed), 8:51
M: Winston Moore 75 kickoff return (Malik Orsan kick), 8:38
S: Sam Cross 4 run (Gaven Ramirez kick), 2:20
