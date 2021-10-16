 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 47, St. Dominic 13
Box: MICDS 47, St. Dominic 13

1234Final
St. Dominic0001313
MICDS72112747
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic2-11-0130/4382/27
MICDS7-04-0330/110151/50

First Quarter

M: Tyler Tschudy 21 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 8:18

Second Quarter

M: Winston Moore 4 run (Landon Gelven kick), 6:16

M: Steven Hall 26 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:09

M: PJ Behan 42 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 1:10

Third Quarter

M: Reagan Andrew 2 run (kick failed), 7:30

M: Winston Moore 29 pass from Reagan Andrew (kick failed), 0:54

Fourth Quarter

S: Matthew Willenbrink 42 pass from Kelly Welby (kick failed), 8:51

M: Winston Moore 75 kickoff return (Malik Orsan kick), 8:38

S: Sam Cross 4 run (Gaven Ramirez kick), 2:20

