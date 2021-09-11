Box: MICDS 49, Westminster 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|MICDS
|21
|28
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|0-1
|0-1
|14/14
|49/49
|MICDS
|2-0
|1-0
|91/91
|42/42
First Quarter
M: Winston Moore 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 9:19
M: Oliver Rohan 18 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:01
M: Winston Moore 47 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 1:56
Second Quarter
-
M: Winston Moore 3 run (Landon Gelven kick), 9:32
M: Dorian Reddic 7 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:02
M: Cameron Cooper 13 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:06
M: Winston Moore 50 punt return (Landon Gelven kick), 1:14
Third Quarter
W: LJ Minner 1 run ( kick), 3:34
Fourth Quarter
W: LJ Minner 89 run ( kick), 3:37
