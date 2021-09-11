 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 49, Westminster 14
1234Final
Westminster007714
MICDS21280049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster0-10-114/1449/49
MICDS2-01-091/9142/42

First Quarter

M: Winston Moore 2 run (Landon Gelven kick), 9:19

M: Oliver Rohan 18 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:01

M: Winston Moore 47 pass from Reagan Andrew (Landon Gelven kick), 1:56

Second Quarter

M: Winston Moore 3 run (Landon Gelven kick), 9:32

M: Dorian Reddic 7 run (Landon Gelven kick), 5:02

M: Cameron Cooper 13 run (Landon Gelven kick), 3:06

M: Winston Moore 50 punt return (Landon Gelven kick), 1:14

Third Quarter

W: LJ Minner 1 run ( kick), 3:34

Fourth Quarter

W: LJ Minner 89 run ( kick), 3:37

