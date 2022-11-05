Box: MICDS 60, Lafayette 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|0
|23
|7
|16
|46
|MICDS
|7
|19
|19
|15
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|5-4
|1-1
|289/32
|187/21
|MICDS
|10-1
|4-1
|493/55
|191/21
First Quarter
M: Steven Hall 9 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 6:22
Second Quarter
L: Brayden Kladney 7 FG, 11:12
M: Winston Moore 31 run (kick failed), 9:52
M: Winston Moore 4 run (pass failed), 7:38
L: Baylor Adamovsky 14 pass from Jack Behl (pass failed), 6:06
M: Winston Moore 80 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 2:32
L: Zae Jones 56 pass from Jack Behl (Brayden Kladney kick), 1:49
L: Logan Minton 41 pass from Zae Jones (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:30
Third Quarter
L: Zae Jones 10 pass from Jack Behl (Brayden Kladney kick), 7:16
M: Winston Moore 6 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 5:04
M: Winston Moore 60 run (kick failed), 1:33
M: Winston Moore 80 pass from Brian Gould (run failed), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
L: Caleb Lochmann 27 pass from Zae Jones (Baylor Adamovsky pass from Jack Behl), 11:29
M: Steven Hall 80 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 10:29
M: Steven Hall 67 run (Winston Moore run), 7:52
L: Logan Minton 56 pass from Jack Behl (Caleb Lochmann pass from Jack Behl), 6:03