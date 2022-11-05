 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: MICDS 60, Lafayette 46

1234Final
Lafayette02371646
MICDS719191560
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette5-41-1289/32187/21
MICDS10-14-1493/55191/21

First Quarter

M: Steven Hall 9 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 6:22

Second Quarter

L: Brayden Kladney 7 FG, 11:12

M: Winston Moore 31 run (kick failed), 9:52

M: Winston Moore 4 run (pass failed), 7:38

L: Baylor Adamovsky 14 pass from Jack Behl (pass failed), 6:06

M: Winston Moore 80 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 2:32

L: Zae Jones 56 pass from Jack Behl (Brayden Kladney kick), 1:49

L: Logan Minton 41 pass from Zae Jones (Brayden Kladney kick), 0:30

Third Quarter

L: Zae Jones 10 pass from Jack Behl (Brayden Kladney kick), 7:16

M: Winston Moore 6 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 5:04

M: Winston Moore 60 run (kick failed), 1:33

M: Winston Moore 80 pass from Brian Gould (run failed), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

L: Caleb Lochmann 27 pass from Zae Jones (Baylor Adamovsky pass from Jack Behl), 11:29

M: Steven Hall 80 run (Christian Ford-Urenda kick), 10:29

M: Steven Hall 67 run (Winston Moore run), 7:52

L: Logan Minton 56 pass from Jack Behl (Caleb Lochmann pass from Jack Behl), 6:03

