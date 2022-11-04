Box: Moberly 21, Southern Boone 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Southern Boone
|0
|0
|14
|6
|20
|Moberly
|0
|7
|7
|7
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Southern Boone
|5-6
|3-4
|320/29
|316/29
|Moberly
|5-5
|2-3
|222/20
|290/26
Second Quarter
M: Huffman 4 run (Land kick), 4:03
Third Quarter
S: Dapkus 95 kickoff return (run failed), 11:43
S: Chase Morris 13 pass from AJ Evans ( run), 2:57
M: Wallace 3 run (Land kick), 0:48
Fourth Quarter
S: Brady Dapkus pass from Chase Morris (kick failed), 4:30
M: 23 run ( kick), 1:51