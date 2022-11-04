 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Moberly 21, Southern Boone 20

1234Final
Southern Boone0014620
Moberly077721
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Southern Boone5-63-4320/29316/29
Moberly5-52-3222/20290/26

Second Quarter

M: Huffman 4 run (Land kick), 4:03

Third Quarter

S: Dapkus 95 kickoff return (run failed), 11:43

S: Chase Morris 13 pass from AJ Evans ( run), 2:57

M: Wallace 3 run (Land kick), 0:48

Fourth Quarter

S: Brady Dapkus pass from Chase Morris (kick failed), 4:30

M: 23 run ( kick), 1:51

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

