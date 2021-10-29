 Skip to main content
Box: Morton 56, Highland 33
Box: Morton 56, Highland 33

1234Final
Highland7062033
Morton141472156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland4-54-1305/34273/30
Morton1-00-056/633/4

First Quarter

M: Kaufman 6 run (Weber kick), 7:24

H: Brent Wuebbels 72 run (Adam Capelle kick), 6:53

M: Glatz 16 run (Weber kick), 5:07

Second Quarter

M: Glatz 7 run (Weber kick), 11:27

M: Glatz 2 run (Weber kick), 1:29

Third Quarter

M: Glatz 85 run (Weber kick), 11:05

H: Travis Porter 3 run (kick failed), 0:15

Fourth Quarter

M: Glatz 64 run (Weber kick), 11:48

H: Travis Porter 2 run (run failed), 8:31

M: Glatz 55 run (Weber kick), 8:17

H: Travis Porter 1 run (run failed), 4:29

M: Glatz 65 run (Weber kick), 1:05

H: Gabe Marti 29 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Cade Altadonna pass from Brent Wuebbels), 0:19

