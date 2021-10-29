Box: Morton 56, Highland 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|7
|0
|6
|20
|33
|Morton
|14
|14
|7
|21
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|4-5
|4-1
|305/34
|273/30
|Morton
|1-0
|0-0
|56/6
|33/4
First Quarter
M: Kaufman 6 run (Weber kick), 7:24
H: Brent Wuebbels 72 run (Adam Capelle kick), 6:53
M: Glatz 16 run (Weber kick), 5:07
Second Quarter
M: Glatz 7 run (Weber kick), 11:27
M: Glatz 2 run (Weber kick), 1:29
Third Quarter
M: Glatz 85 run (Weber kick), 11:05
H: Travis Porter 3 run (kick failed), 0:15
Fourth Quarter
M: Glatz 64 run (Weber kick), 11:48
H: Travis Porter 2 run (run failed), 8:31
M: Glatz 55 run (Weber kick), 8:17
H: Travis Porter 1 run (run failed), 4:29
M: Glatz 65 run (Weber kick), 1:05
H: Gabe Marti 29 pass from Brent Wuebbels (Cade Altadonna pass from Brent Wuebbels), 0:19
