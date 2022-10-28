 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Murphysboro 41, Columbia 28

1234Final
Columbia777728
Murphysboro02114641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia6-34-1176/20143/16
Murphysboro2-00-041/548/5

First Quarter

C: Cameron Janik 3 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 3:28

Second Quarter

M: Guthman 18 pass from Drew Caldwell (kick failed), 11:20

M: Devon Clemons 5 run (Devon Clemons run), 7:09

C: Zach Wetzel 62 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 2:08

M: Finke 3 run (Boese kick), 0:13

Third Quarter

M: Devon Clemons 40 run (Boese kick), 8:55

C: Brennan Weik 32 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 6:09

M: Sam Herring 12 pass from Drew Caldwell (Boese kick), 0:25

Fourth Quarter

M: Devon Clemons 73 run (kick failed), 7:45

C: Brennan Weik 15 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 2:15

