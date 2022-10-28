Box: Murphysboro 41, Columbia 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|7
|7
|7
|7
|28
|Murphysboro
|0
|21
|14
|6
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|6-3
|4-1
|176/20
|143/16
|Murphysboro
|2-0
|0-0
|41/5
|48/5
First Quarter
C: Cameron Janik 3 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 3:28
Second Quarter
M: Guthman 18 pass from Drew Caldwell (kick failed), 11:20
M: Devon Clemons 5 run (Devon Clemons run), 7:09
C: Zach Wetzel 62 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 2:08
M: Finke 3 run (Boese kick), 0:13
Third Quarter
M: Devon Clemons 40 run (Boese kick), 8:55
C: Brennan Weik 32 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 6:09
M: Sam Herring 12 pass from Drew Caldwell (Boese kick), 0:25
Fourth Quarter
M: Devon Clemons 73 run (kick failed), 7:45
C: Brennan Weik 15 pass from Dominic Voegele (Dominic Voegele kick), 2:15