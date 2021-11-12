Box: North County 24, Hillsboro 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|7
|7
|3
|7
|24
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|10-1
|3-1
|425/39
|143/13
|Hillsboro
|9-2
|4-0
|374/34
|128/12
First Quarter
N: Nolan Reed 2 run (Grant Mullins kick), 2:51
-
Second Quarter
N: Andrew Civey 72 pass from Nolan Reed (Grant Mullins kick), 2:16
Third Quarter
N: Grant Mullins 24 FG, 8:01
Fourth Quarter
N: Jobe Smith 27 interception (Grant Mullins kick), 7:32
