Box: North County 24, Hillsboro 0
Box: North County 24, Hillsboro 0

1234Final
North County773724
Hillsboro00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County10-13-1425/39143/13
Hillsboro9-24-0374/34128/12

First Quarter

N: Nolan Reed 2 run (Grant Mullins kick), 2:51

Second Quarter

N: Andrew Civey 72 pass from Nolan Reed (Grant Mullins kick), 2:16

Third Quarter

N: Grant Mullins 24 FG, 8:01

Fourth Quarter

N: Jobe Smith 27 interception (Grant Mullins kick), 7:32

