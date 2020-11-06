 Skip to main content
Box: North County 36, Hillsboro 28
1234Final
North County6166836
Hillsboro1486028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County4-21-2238/40137/23
Hillsboro5-53-1317/53314/52

First Quarter

N: Nolan Reed 1 run (run failed), 10:50

H: Jaxin Patterson 39 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 7:56

H: Austin Romaine 64 pass from Griffin Ray (run failed), 2:17

Second Quarter

N: Jobe Smith 85 run (Clayton Chandler pass from Nolan Reed), 2:41

H: Jaxin Patterson 9 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 0:57

N: Nate Endsley 12 pass from Nolan Reed (Jobe Smith run), 0:00

Third Quarter

H: Jaxin Patterson 60 run (pass failed), 11:02

N: Jobe Smith 25 run (pass failed), 5:53

Fourth Quarter

N: Nolan Reed 8 run (Nolan Reed run), 4:42

