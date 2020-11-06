Box: North County 36, Hillsboro 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County
|6
|16
|6
|8
|36
|Hillsboro
|14
|8
|6
|0
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County
|4-2
|1-2
|238/40
|137/23
|Hillsboro
|5-5
|3-1
|317/53
|314/52
First Quarter
N: Nolan Reed 1 run (run failed), 10:50
H: Jaxin Patterson 39 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 7:56
H: Austin Romaine 64 pass from Griffin Ray (run failed), 2:17
Second Quarter
N: Jobe Smith 85 run (Clayton Chandler pass from Nolan Reed), 2:41
H: Jaxin Patterson 9 run (Jaxin Patterson run), 0:57
N: Nate Endsley 12 pass from Nolan Reed (Jobe Smith run), 0:00
Third Quarter
H: Jaxin Patterson 60 run (pass failed), 11:02
N: Jobe Smith 25 run (pass failed), 5:53
Fourth Quarter
N: Nolan Reed 8 run (Nolan Reed run), 4:42
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.