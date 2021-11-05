Box: North County 56, Farmington 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Farmington
|7
|6
|0
|7
|20
|North County
|20
|22
|14
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Farmington
|3-2
|1-0
|158/32
|153/31
|North County
|9-1
|3-1
|401/80
|143/29
First Quarter
F: 26 run ( kick), 9:33
N: Jobe Smith 41 run (kick failed), 8:24
N: Jobe Smith 72 run (run failed), 3:55
N: Jobe Smith 37 run (Nolan Reed run), 2:04
Second Quarter
-
N: Jobe Smith 73 run (run failed), 10:54
N: Nolan Reed 52 run (Jobe Smith run), 6:42
N: Clayton Chandler 9 run (Clayton Chandler pass from Nolan Reed), 4:10
F: pass from (kick failed), 0:02
Third Quarter
N: Jobe Smith 5 run (Grant Mullins kick), 9:51
N: Ryan Hodges 5 run (Grant Mullins kick), 3:51
Fourth Quarter
F: run ( kick), 1:09
