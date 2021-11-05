 Skip to main content
Box: North County 56, Farmington 20
1234Final
Farmington760720
North County202214056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Farmington3-21-0158/32153/31
North County9-13-1401/80143/29

First Quarter

F: 26 run ( kick), 9:33

N: Jobe Smith 41 run (kick failed), 8:24

N: Jobe Smith 72 run (run failed), 3:55

N: Jobe Smith 37 run (Nolan Reed run), 2:04

Second Quarter

N: Jobe Smith 73 run (run failed), 10:54

N: Nolan Reed 52 run (Jobe Smith run), 6:42

N: Clayton Chandler 9 run (Clayton Chandler pass from Nolan Reed), 4:10

F: pass from (kick failed), 0:02

Third Quarter

N: Jobe Smith 5 run (Grant Mullins kick), 9:51

N: Ryan Hodges 5 run (Grant Mullins kick), 3:51

Fourth Quarter

F: run ( kick), 1:09

