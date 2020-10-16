 Skip to main content
Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 56, Affton 7
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill14287756
Affton00707
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill5-32-1230/29185/23
Affton0-20-021/373/9

First Quarter

N: Chase Viehland 7 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 6:37

N: Drew Nicholson 20 pass from Trey Davis (Andrew Lenzen kick), 4:09

Second Quarter

N: Jeffery Hughes 1 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 11:57

N: Johnny Daffron 1 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 8:58

N: Jeffery Hughes 6 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 6:22

N: Jeffery Hughes 14 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 1:41

Third Quarter

N: Mikel Davis 18 run (Landon Richard kick), 3:54

A: Terran Mitchell 49 run (Andrew Scherer kick), 0:21

Fourth Quarter

N: Brayden Newbold 5 run (Landon Richard kick), 7:38

