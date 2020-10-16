Box: Northwest Cedar Hill 56, Affton 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|14
|28
|7
|7
|56
|Affton
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-3
|2-1
|230/29
|185/23
|Affton
|0-2
|0-0
|21/3
|73/9
First Quarter
N: Chase Viehland 7 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 6:37
N: Drew Nicholson 20 pass from Trey Davis (Andrew Lenzen kick), 4:09
Second Quarter
N: Jeffery Hughes 1 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 11:57
N: Johnny Daffron 1 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 8:58
N: Jeffery Hughes 6 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 6:22
N: Jeffery Hughes 14 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 1:41
Third Quarter
N: Mikel Davis 18 run (Landon Richard kick), 3:54
A: Terran Mitchell 49 run (Andrew Scherer kick), 0:21
Fourth Quarter
N: Brayden Newbold 5 run (Landon Richard kick), 7:38
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.