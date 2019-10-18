Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill777021
Oakville700613
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill5-32-1180/22144/18
Oakville0-60-347/6223/28

First Quarter

N: Chase Viehland 1 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 10:33

O: Alex Winter 22 pass from Hunter Iffland (Alex Winter kick), 4:36

Second Quarter

N: Chase Viehland 7 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 10:03

Third Quarter

N: Jeffery Hughes 1 run (Troy Haynes kick), 6:54

Fourth Quarter

O: Fred Caruthers 1 run (kick failed), 7:28

