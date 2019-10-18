|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
|Oakville
|7
|0
|0
|6
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5-3
|2-1
|180/22
|144/18
|Oakville
|0-6
|0-3
|47/6
|223/28
First Quarter
N: Chase Viehland 1 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 10:33
O: Alex Winter 22 pass from Hunter Iffland (Alex Winter kick), 4:36
Second Quarter
N: Chase Viehland 7 run (Andrew Lenzen kick), 10:03
Third Quarter
N: Jeffery Hughes 1 run (Troy Haynes kick), 6:54
Fourth Quarter
O: Fred Caruthers 1 run (kick failed), 7:28