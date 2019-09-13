|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-1
|0-0
|2/2
|40/40
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-0
|0-0
|45/45
|20/20
