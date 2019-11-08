|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Centralia (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|4-4
|0-3
|157/20
|145/18
|Centralia (Mo.)
|10-0
|7-0
|312/39
|68/8
