Box: Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|0
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Webster Groves
|3
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|1-2
|1-1
|58/19
|93/31
|Webster Groves
|0-3
|0-2
|24/8
|76/25
First Quarter
W: Marshall Hoover 27 FG, 4:53
Second Quarter
W: Trevion Hulsey 12 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 5:18
O: Damien Moore 1 run (Emir Mustajbegovic kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
O: Joshua Baranovic 15 pass from Adam Kilburn (Emir Mustajbegovic kick), 5:10
