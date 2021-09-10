 Skip to main content
Box: Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10
Box: Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10

1234Final
Oakville070714
Webster Groves370010
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville1-21-158/1993/31
Webster Groves0-30-224/876/25

First Quarter

W: Marshall Hoover 27 FG, 4:53

Second Quarter

W: Trevion Hulsey 12 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 5:18

O: Damien Moore 1 run (Emir Mustajbegovic kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

O: Joshua Baranovic 15 pass from Adam Kilburn (Emir Mustajbegovic kick), 5:10

