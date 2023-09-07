Box: Oakville 35, Webster Groves 24 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 7, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1234FinalOakville07141435Webster Groves3701424 OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg 0 Comments Tags 09-07-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Week 2 high school football scores and highlights Highlights from Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season. East St. Louis bounces back with big win over national toughie St. Frances The Flyers were crisp and near mistake-free in the intensity-filled contest, which was played in front of a large gathering. They did not comm… Vashon forfeits season-opening football game against Cardinal Ritter St. Louis Public Schools announced late Friday afternoon the highly anticipated high school football game would not be played. Hazelwood East's win over St. Mary's shortened by gun threat The high school football game was the fourth in the first two weeks of the season affected by the threat of violence. Ethan Wehmueller's kicking is weapon for De Smet; Duchesne forfeits to Cardinal Ritter: Football notebook Spartans kicker can put points on the board and opponents on their 20-yard line.