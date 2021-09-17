Box: O'Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edwardsville
|7
|0
|0
|7
|14
|O'Fallon
|0
|16
|7
|7
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Edwardsville
|1-2
|0-1
|72/24
|107/36
|O'Fallon
|1-1
|1-0
|32/11
|63/21
First Quarter
E: Kellen Brnfre 75 pass from Jake Curry (Gavin Walls kick), 7:26
Second Quarter
O: safety, 10:14
O: DeAndre Lawrence 21 run (Tyler Lunning kick), 8:51
O: DeAndre Lawrence 2 run (Tyler Lunning kick), 3:35
Third Quarter
O: DeAndre Lawrence 46 pass from Colt Michael (Tyler Lunning kick), 2:19
Fourth Quarter
O: Tamarion Bivines 5 pass from Colt Michael (Tyler Lunning kick), 7:55
E: Da'Shawn Larson 15 run (Gavin Walls kick), 6:32
