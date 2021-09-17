 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14
Box: O'Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14

1234Final
Edwardsville700714
O'Fallon0167730
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Edwardsville1-20-172/24107/36
O'Fallon1-11-032/1163/21

First Quarter

E: Kellen Brnfre 75 pass from Jake Curry (Gavin Walls kick), 7:26

Second Quarter

O: safety, 10:14

O: DeAndre Lawrence 21 run (Tyler Lunning kick), 8:51

O: DeAndre Lawrence 2 run (Tyler Lunning kick), 3:35

Third Quarter

O: DeAndre Lawrence 46 pass from Colt Michael (Tyler Lunning kick), 2:19

Fourth Quarter

O: Tamarion Bivines 5 pass from Colt Michael (Tyler Lunning kick), 7:55

E: Da'Shawn Larson 15 run (Gavin Walls kick), 6:32

