Presented By Schnucks

Box: O'Fallon 35, Troy Buchanan 13

1234Final
Troy Buchanan706013
O'Fallon1477735
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan1-10-047/2455/28
O'Fallon2-00-058/2930/15

First Quarter

O: Christopher Caldwell 2 run (Brogan Hartman kick), 8:23

O: Jalen Smith 11 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 5:19

T: Charos Sutton 1 run (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 3:20

Second Quarter

O: Jalen Smith 17 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 10:37

Third Quarter

O: Jalen Smith 36 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 10:54

T: Brett Smith 2 run (kick failed), 3:58

Fourth Quarter

O: Kylan Green 9 run (Brogan Hartman kick), 4:51

