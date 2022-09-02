Box: O'Fallon 35, Troy Buchanan 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|7
|0
|6
|0
|13
|O'Fallon
|14
|7
|7
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|1-1
|0-0
|47/24
|55/28
|O'Fallon
|2-0
|0-0
|58/29
|30/15
People are also reading…
First Quarter
O: Christopher Caldwell 2 run (Brogan Hartman kick), 8:23
O: Jalen Smith 11 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 5:19
T: Charos Sutton 1 run (Mitchell Ottinger kick), 3:20
Second Quarter
O: Jalen Smith 17 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 10:37
Third Quarter
O: Jalen Smith 36 pass from Colt Michael (Brogan Hartman kick), 10:54
T: Brett Smith 2 run (kick failed), 3:58
Fourth Quarter
O: Kylan Green 9 run (Brogan Hartman kick), 4:51