 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0
0 comments

Box: O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Belleville West00000
O'Fallon16217751
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West0-60-443/7277/46
O'Fallon2-22-185/14111/18

First Quarter

O: 9 run ( kick), 8:57

O: fumble recovery in end zone ( kick), 0:57

O: safety, 0:49

B: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

O: 35 pass from ( kick), 11:38

O: 4 run ( kick), 9:09

O: fumble recovery in end zone ( kick), 5:38

Third Quarter

O: 7 run ( kick), 8:53

Fourth Quarter

O: 7 run ( kick), 7:37

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis be the spark a struggling Tigers defense needs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News