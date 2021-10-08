Box: O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Fallon
|16
|21
|7
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|0-6
|0-4
|43/7
|277/46
|O'Fallon
|2-2
|2-1
|85/14
|111/18
First Quarter
O: 9 run ( kick), 8:57
O: fumble recovery in end zone ( kick), 0:57
O: safety, 0:49
B: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
O: 35 pass from ( kick), 11:38
O: 4 run ( kick), 9:09
O: fumble recovery in end zone ( kick), 5:38
Third Quarter
O: 7 run ( kick), 8:53
Fourth Quarter
O: 7 run ( kick), 7:37
