Box: Orchard Farm 21, Winfield 7
Box: Orchard Farm 21, Winfield 7

1234Final
Winfield70007
Orchard Farm777021
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield3-32-1222/37166/28
Orchard Farm5-42-2221/37177/30

First Quarter

W: Draven Ham 3 run (Kaden Kaimann kick)

O: Laterrion West 3 run (Trevor Souter kick)

Second Quarter

O: Maurion Moore 13 run (Trevor Souter kick)

Third Quarter

O: Maurion Moore 50 punt return (Trevor Souter kick)

