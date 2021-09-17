 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 25, Brentwood 24
1234Final
Orchard Farm7701125
Brentwood6612024
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm2-20-068/1790/22
Brentwood1-20-080/2092/23

First Quarter

O: Maurion Moore 69 run (Trevor Souter kick), 9:19

B: John Clay 5 run (kick failed), 4:26

Second Quarter

O: Darrion Lewis 13 run (Trevor Souter kick), 8:41

B: Simeon Cooper 1 run (run failed), 4:10

Third Quarter

B: Simeon Cooper 1 run (run failed), 7:37

B: Simeon Cooper 5 run (run failed), 1:16

Fourth Quarter

O: Darrion Lewis 60 pass from Bryce Westerfeld (Latterion West run), 10:50

O: Trevor Souter 35 FG, 0:08

