Box: Orchard Farm 25, Brentwood 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|7
|7
|0
|11
|25
|Brentwood
|6
|6
|12
|0
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|2-2
|0-0
|68/17
|90/22
|Brentwood
|1-2
|0-0
|80/20
|92/23
First Quarter
O: Maurion Moore 69 run (Trevor Souter kick), 9:19
B: John Clay 5 run (kick failed), 4:26
Second Quarter
O: Darrion Lewis 13 run (Trevor Souter kick), 8:41
B: Simeon Cooper 1 run (run failed), 4:10
Third Quarter
B: Simeon Cooper 1 run (run failed), 7:37
B: Simeon Cooper 5 run (run failed), 1:16
Fourth Quarter
O: Darrion Lewis 60 pass from Bryce Westerfeld (Latterion West run), 10:50
O: Trevor Souter 35 FG, 0:08
