Box: Orchard Farm 33, St. Charles 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|14
|0
|13
|6
|33
|St. Charles
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|1-0
|0-0
|33/33
|6/6
|St. Charles
|0-1
|0-0
|6/6
|33/33
First Quarter
O: Bryce Westerfeld 27 pass from AJ Snow (Trevor Souter kick), 9:00
O: Darrion Lewis 23 pass from AJ Snow (Trevor Souter kick), 4:00
Second Quarter
S: Blake Wiggs 30 pass from Riley Adams (kick failed), 8:00
Third Quarter
O: AJ Snow 9 run (Trevor Souter kick), 7:00
O: AJ Snow 2 run (kick failed), 2:00
Fourth Quarter
O: Alex Heitmann 3 run (kick failed), 6:00
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.