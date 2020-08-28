 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 33, St. Charles 6
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 33, St. Charles 6

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Orchard Farm14013633
St. Charles06006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm1-00-033/336/6
St. Charles0-10-06/633/33

First Quarter

O: Bryce Westerfeld 27 pass from AJ Snow (Trevor Souter kick), 9:00

O: Darrion Lewis 23 pass from AJ Snow (Trevor Souter kick), 4:00

Second Quarter

S: Blake Wiggs 30 pass from Riley Adams (kick failed), 8:00

Third Quarter

O: AJ Snow 9 run (Trevor Souter kick), 7:00

O: AJ Snow 2 run (kick failed), 2:00

Fourth Quarter

O: Alex Heitmann 3 run (kick failed), 6:00

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports