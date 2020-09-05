Box: Orchard Farm 41, Agape Boarding School 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Agape Boarding School
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|Orchard Farm
|7
|27
|7
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Agape Boarding School
|0-2
|0-0
|13/6
|83/42
|Orchard Farm
|2-0
|0-0
|74/37
|19/10
First Quarter
O: Bryce Westerfeld 19 pass from AJ Snow (Trevor Souter kick), 6:38
Second Quarter
O: Donte Lewis 41 pass from AJ Snow (Trevor Souter kick), 11:05
O: Devin Bledsoe 49 pass from AJ Snow (Trevor Souter kick), 7:46
O: Latterion West 12 run (Trevor Souter kick), 4:57
O: Darrion Lewis 9 pass from AJ Snow (kick failed), 1:06
Third Quarter
O: AJ Snow 26 run (Trevor Souter kick), 7:11
Fourth Quarter
A: 28 run (pass failed), 10:09
A: 45 run ( kick), 0:39
