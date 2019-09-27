Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Winfield6061426
Orchard Farm72801247
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield1-40-2119/24157/31
Orchard Farm2-31-092/18152/30

First Quarter

O: Zachary Roberts 82 run (Clayton Schroeder kick), 2:17

W: Matthew Omoresemi 38 pass from Charos Sutton (pass failed), 0:49

Second Quarter

O: Zachary Roberts 14 run (Clayton Schroeder kick), 11:44

O: Alex Heitmann 26 run (Clayton Schroeder kick), 8:29

O: AJ Miller 5 pass from AJ Snow (Clayton Schroeder kick), 5:52

O: Alex Heitmann 6 run (Clayton Schroeder kick), 3:19

Third Quarter

W: Chase Rankin 22 pass from Charos Sutton (pass failed), 6:07

Fourth Quarter

O: Zachary Roberts 3 run (kick failed), 11:56

W: Matthew Omoresemi 42 pass from Charos Sutton (pass failed), 11:34

O: Alex Heitmann 30 run (kick failed), 10:10

W: Lane Moody 7 pass from Charos Sutton (Jacob Heberer run), 9:55

