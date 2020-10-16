 Skip to main content
Box: Owensville 34, Lutheran South 7
Box: Owensville 34, Lutheran South 7

1234Final
Lutheran South00707
Owensville71401334
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South0-30-149/16132/44
Owensville3-02-0107/3649/16

First Quarter

O: 58 pass from ( kick), 8:18

Second Quarter

O: 36 pass from ( kick), 10:26

O: 4 pass from ( kick), 7:12

Third Quarter

L: Cole Buscher 34 pass from Logan Slinkard ( kick), 4:06

Fourth Quarter

O: 22 interception (kick failed), 10:01

O: 10 pass from ( kick), 4:53

