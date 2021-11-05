Box: Owensville 35, Sullivan 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sullivan
|7
|7
|7
|7
|28
|Owensville
|14
|14
|7
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|4-4
|2-1
|197/25
|186/23
|Owensville
|6-2
|3-2
|315/39
|252/32
First Quarter
O: Brendan Decker 10 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 8:24
S: run (Lohden kick), 4:20
O: Charlie Whelan 53 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 2:05
Second Quarter
-
S: Alex Goly run (Lohden kick), 6:38
O: Austin Lowder 21 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 3:40
O: Austin Lowder 6 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 1:21
Third Quarter
O: Brendan Decker 13 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 7:05
S: Franky Erxleben pass from Gabe Dace (Lohden kick), 2:10
Fourth Quarter
S: Alex Goly 6 run (Lohden kick), 7:01
