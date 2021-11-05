 Skip to main content
Box: Owensville 35, Sullivan 28
1234Final
Sullivan777728
Owensville14147035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sullivan4-42-1197/25186/23
Owensville6-23-2315/39252/32

First Quarter

O: Brendan Decker 10 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 8:24

S: run (Lohden kick), 4:20

O: Charlie Whelan 53 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 2:05

Second Quarter

S: Alex Goly run (Lohden kick), 6:38

O: Austin Lowder 21 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick), 3:40

O: Austin Lowder 6 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 1:21

Third Quarter

O: Brendan Decker 13 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 7:05

S: Franky Erxleben pass from Gabe Dace (Lohden kick), 2:10

Fourth Quarter

S: Alex Goly 6 run (Lohden kick), 7:01

