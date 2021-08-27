 Skip to main content
Box: Pacific 30, Borgia 12
Box: Pacific 30, Borgia 12

1234Final
Pacific1686030
Borgia066012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-00-030/3012/12
Borgia0-10-012/1230/30

First Quarter

P: Matthew Austin 3 run (Matthew Austin run), 8:14

P: Makai Parton 3 run (Matthew Austin run), 4:40

Second Quarter

P: Matthew Austin 19 run (Makai Parton run), 4:48

B: Koen Zeltmann 15 run (run failed), 2:40

Third Quarter

P: Trenton Johnson 2 run (run failed), 6:31

B: Trenton Volmert 6 run (run failed), 0:57

