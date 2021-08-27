Box: Pacific 30, Borgia 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|16
|8
|6
|0
|30
|Borgia
|0
|6
|6
|0
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-0
|0-0
|30/30
|12/12
|Borgia
|0-1
|0-0
|12/12
|30/30
First Quarter
P: Matthew Austin 3 run (Matthew Austin run), 8:14
P: Makai Parton 3 run (Matthew Austin run), 4:40
Second Quarter
P: Matthew Austin 19 run (Makai Parton run), 4:48
B: Koen Zeltmann 15 run (run failed), 2:40
Third Quarter
P: Trenton Johnson 2 run (run failed), 6:31
B: Trenton Volmert 6 run (run failed), 0:57