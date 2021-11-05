 Skip to main content
Box: Park Hills Central 47, Potosi 21
1234Final
Potosi777021
Park Hills Central21136747
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Potosi4-42-1241/30180/22
Park Hills Central3-11-0245/3180/10

First Quarter

P: Dayshawn Welch 51 run (Rilan Smith kick), 10:26

P: Gavin Portell 14 pass from Blake Coleman ( kick), 7:45

P: Dayshawn Welch 68 run (Rilan Smith kick), 7:29

P: Dayshawn Welch 1 run (Rilan Smith kick), 0:09

P: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

P: Gavin Portell 14 pass from Blake Coleman ( kick), 7:58

P: Dayshawn Welch 50 run (kick failed), 5:20

P: Slade Schweiss 44 pass from Jett Bridges (Rilan Smith kick), 0:21

Third Quarter

P: Gavin Portell 56 pass from Blake Coleman ( kick), 6:38

P: Ruger Sutton 16 pass from Jett Bridges (pass failed), 0:38

Fourth Quarter

P: Jobe Bryant 16 pass from Jett Bridges (Rilan Smith kick), 8:05

