Box: Park Hills Central 47, Potosi 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Potosi
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
|Park Hills Central
|21
|13
|6
|7
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Potosi
|4-4
|2-1
|241/30
|180/22
|Park Hills Central
|3-1
|1-0
|245/31
|80/10
First Quarter
P: Dayshawn Welch 51 run (Rilan Smith kick), 10:26
P: Gavin Portell 14 pass from Blake Coleman ( kick), 7:45
P: Dayshawn Welch 68 run (Rilan Smith kick), 7:29
P: Dayshawn Welch 1 run (Rilan Smith kick), 0:09
P: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
P: Gavin Portell 14 pass from Blake Coleman ( kick), 7:58
P: Dayshawn Welch 50 run (kick failed), 5:20
P: Slade Schweiss 44 pass from Jett Bridges (Rilan Smith kick), 0:21
Third Quarter
P: Gavin Portell 56 pass from Blake Coleman ( kick), 6:38
P: Ruger Sutton 16 pass from Jett Bridges (pass failed), 0:38
Fourth Quarter
P: Jobe Bryant 16 pass from Jett Bridges (Rilan Smith kick), 8:05
