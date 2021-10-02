 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway Central 54, Riverview Gardens 14
0 comments

Box: Parkway Central 54, Riverview Gardens 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway Central28613754
Riverview Gardens600814
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central1-51-280/13254/42
Riverview Gardens0-30-314/2167/28

First Quarter

P: DJ Burgess 5 run (Connor Lander kick), 7:42

R: Cornelius Thompson 82 kickoff return (run failed), 7:27

P: Xavier Cook 39 kickoff return (Connor Lander kick), 7:14

P: DJ Burgess 3 run (Connor Lander kick), 4:13

P: Evian Page fumble recovery in end zone (Connor Lander kick), 4:02

Second Quarter

P: Phillip Povarich 3 run (kick failed), 8:30

Third Quarter

P: John Ellis 2 run (kick failed), 10:40

P: Shariff Robinson 10 run (Connor Lander kick), 7:20

Fourth Quarter

P: Jamaree Dunn 2 run (Connor Lander kick), 9:27

R: Markell Bell 10 pass from Dashaun Davis (Dashaun Davis run), 1:13

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News