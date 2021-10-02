Box: Parkway Central 54, Riverview Gardens 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|28
|6
|13
|7
|54
|Riverview Gardens
|6
|0
|0
|8
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|1-5
|1-2
|80/13
|254/42
|Riverview Gardens
|0-3
|0-3
|14/2
|167/28
First Quarter
P: DJ Burgess 5 run (Connor Lander kick), 7:42
R: Cornelius Thompson 82 kickoff return (run failed), 7:27
P: Xavier Cook 39 kickoff return (Connor Lander kick), 7:14
P: DJ Burgess 3 run (Connor Lander kick), 4:13
-
Week 6 football roundup: CBC rolls to fifth successive victory; Marquette pulls away from Lafayette
-
Holt rallies for first victory against Francis Howell since 2008
-
MICDS lights up the scoreboard to beat Lutheran North
-
Big-play Wingo powers SLUH past Lift For Life
-
Hanson's three rushing touchdowns power Mascoutah over Triad
P: Evian Page fumble recovery in end zone (Connor Lander kick), 4:02
Second Quarter
P: Phillip Povarich 3 run (kick failed), 8:30
Third Quarter
P: John Ellis 2 run (kick failed), 10:40
P: Shariff Robinson 10 run (Connor Lander kick), 7:20
Fourth Quarter
P: Jamaree Dunn 2 run (Connor Lander kick), 9:27
R: Markell Bell 10 pass from Dashaun Davis (Dashaun Davis run), 1:13
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.