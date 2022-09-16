Box: Parkway Central 63, Clayton 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Parkway Central
|28
|21
|7
|7
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|0-3
|0-1
|35/12
|121/40
|Parkway Central
|3-1
|1-1
|135/45
|76/25
First Quarter
P: DJ Burgess 20 run (Connor Lander kick), 6:40
P: DJ Burgess 5 run (Connor Lander kick), 4:03
P: Elliot Leong 84 run (Connor Lander kick), 1:31
P: DJ Burgess 18 run (Connor Lander kick), 0:15
Second Quarter
P: Chris White 15 fumble recovery (Connor Lander kick), 11:11
P: Michael Cooper 9 run (Connor Lander kick), 8:03
P: Marvell Vails 3 run (Connor Lander kick), 6:01
Third Quarter
P: Michael Cooper 8 run (Connor Lander kick), 4:50
Fourth Quarter
C: Calvin Swinney 77 run (Kian Perry pass from ), 3:05
P: Michael Crockett 88 kickoff return (Connor Lander kick), 0:02