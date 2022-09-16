 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Parkway Central 63, Clayton 8

1234Final
Clayton00088
Parkway Central28217763
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton0-30-135/12121/40
Parkway Central3-11-1135/4576/25

First Quarter

P: DJ Burgess 20 run (Connor Lander kick), 6:40

P: DJ Burgess 5 run (Connor Lander kick), 4:03

P: Elliot Leong 84 run (Connor Lander kick), 1:31

P: DJ Burgess 18 run (Connor Lander kick), 0:15

Second Quarter

P: Chris White 15 fumble recovery (Connor Lander kick), 11:11

P: Michael Cooper 9 run (Connor Lander kick), 8:03

P: Marvell Vails 3 run (Connor Lander kick), 6:01

Third Quarter

P: Michael Cooper 8 run (Connor Lander kick), 4:50

Fourth Quarter

C: Calvin Swinney 77 run (Kian Perry pass from ), 3:05

P: Michael Crockett 88 kickoff return (Connor Lander kick), 0:02

