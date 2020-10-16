 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 24, Parkway South 20
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 24, Parkway South 20

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Parkway North088824
Parkway South7001320
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North1-20-149/1655/18
Parkway South0-20-141/1452/17

First Quarter

PS: 49 pass from ( kick), 11:21

Second Quarter

PN: Quaran Williams 4 run (Lamont Buckels run), 8:21

Third Quarter

PN: Lamont Buckels 1 run (Quaran Williams run), 1:27

Fourth Quarter

PS: 43 pass from ( kick), 11:21

PN: Quaran Williams 39 run (Quaran Williams run), 8:39

PS: 10 run (run failed), 4:38

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports