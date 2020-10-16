Box: Parkway North 24, Parkway South 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|0
|8
|8
|8
|24
|Parkway South
|7
|0
|0
|13
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|1-2
|0-1
|49/16
|55/18
|Parkway South
|0-2
|0-1
|41/14
|52/17
First Quarter
PS: 49 pass from ( kick), 11:21
Second Quarter
PN: Quaran Williams 4 run (Lamont Buckels run), 8:21
Third Quarter
PN: Lamont Buckels 1 run (Quaran Williams run), 1:27
Fourth Quarter
PS: 43 pass from ( kick), 11:21
PN: Quaran Williams 39 run (Quaran Williams run), 8:39
PS: 10 run (run failed), 4:38
