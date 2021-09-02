Box: Parkway South 20, Webster Groves 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|Final
|Webster Groves
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|8
|6
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-2
|0-1
|14/7
|62/31
|Parkway South
|1-1
|1-0
|32/16
|70/35
First Quarter
W: James Jones 77 kickoff return (Marshall Hoover kick), 11:47
W: James Jones 15 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 6:45
Third Quarter
P: LaRon Eason 1 run (LaRon Eason run), 5:15
Fourth Quarter
P: Pierce Bryant 15 pass from Eddie Ahearn (run failed), 0:32
First Overtime
P: Bennett Diehl 22 pass from Eddie Ahearn (not attempted), 0:00