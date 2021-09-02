 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 20, Webster Groves 14
Box: Parkway South 20, Webster Groves 14

1234OT1Final
Webster Groves14000014
Parkway South0086620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-20-114/762/31
Parkway South1-11-032/1670/35

First Quarter

W: James Jones 77 kickoff return (Marshall Hoover kick), 11:47

W: James Jones 15 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 6:45

Third Quarter

P: LaRon Eason 1 run (LaRon Eason run), 5:15

Fourth Quarter

P: Pierce Bryant 15 pass from Eddie Ahearn (run failed), 0:32

First Overtime

P: Bennett Diehl 22 pass from Eddie Ahearn (not attempted), 0:00

