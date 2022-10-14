 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Parkway South 30, Fox 20

1234Final
Parkway South7106730
Fox076720
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South5-33-1207/26188/24
Fox2-50-3170/21205/26

First Quarter

P: Tristen Sutton blocked punt recovery in end zone (Ethan Schaefferkoetter kick), 6:25

Second Quarter

P: Ethan Schaefferkoetter 29 FG, 7:47

F: Cameron Underwood 9 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 2:04

P: Drew Heimlich 51 fumble recovery (Ethan Schaefferkoetter kick), 1:00

Third Quarter

F: Kevin Nguyen 26 run (kick failed), 7:27

P: La'Ron Eason 32 run (kick failed), 4:09

Fourth Quarter

F: Jaden Thompson 45 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 11:50

P: La'Ron Eason 85 run (Ethan Schaefferkoetter kick), 3:20

