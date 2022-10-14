Box: Parkway South 30, Fox 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|7
|10
|6
|7
|30
|Fox
|0
|7
|6
|7
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|5-3
|3-1
|207/26
|188/24
|Fox
|2-5
|0-3
|170/21
|205/26
People are also reading…
First Quarter
P: Tristen Sutton blocked punt recovery in end zone (Ethan Schaefferkoetter kick), 6:25
Second Quarter
P: Ethan Schaefferkoetter 29 FG, 7:47
F: Cameron Underwood 9 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 2:04
P: Drew Heimlich 51 fumble recovery (Ethan Schaefferkoetter kick), 1:00
Third Quarter
F: Kevin Nguyen 26 run (kick failed), 7:27
P: La'Ron Eason 32 run (kick failed), 4:09
Fourth Quarter
F: Jaden Thompson 45 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 11:50
P: La'Ron Eason 85 run (Ethan Schaefferkoetter kick), 3:20