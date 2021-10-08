 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 31, Hazelwood East 12
Box: Parkway West 31, Hazelwood East 12

1234Final
Hazelwood East0120012
Parkway West7177031
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East3-22-0170/34115/23
Parkway West3-21-1163/33106/21

First Quarter

P: Mason Beno 8 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 8:28

Second Quarter

H: Jeremiah Dorsey 9 pass from Mekhi Holmes (kick failed), 8:38

P: Tyree Simms 10 run (Kyle Parini kick), 3:53

P: Kyle Parini 22 FG, 0:30

H: Valonz Powell 100 kickoff return (run failed), 0:16

P: Trey Bell 58 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 0:01

Third Quarter

P: Ja'Marion Wayne 3 run (Kyle Parini kick), 6:03

