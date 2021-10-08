Box: Parkway West 31, Hazelwood East 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Parkway West
|7
|17
|7
|0
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|3-2
|2-0
|170/34
|115/23
|Parkway West
|3-2
|1-1
|163/33
|106/21
First Quarter
P: Mason Beno 8 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 8:28
Second Quarter
H: Jeremiah Dorsey 9 pass from Mekhi Holmes (kick failed), 8:38
P: Tyree Simms 10 run (Kyle Parini kick), 3:53
P: Kyle Parini 22 FG, 0:30
H: Valonz Powell 100 kickoff return (run failed), 0:16
P: Trey Bell 58 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 0:01
Third Quarter
P: Ja'Marion Wayne 3 run (Kyle Parini kick), 6:03
