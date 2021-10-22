 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 36, Parkway North 15
Box: Parkway West 36, Parkway North 15

1234Final
Parkway West7062336
Parkway North080715
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West5-23-1242/35121/17
Parkway North5-33-2307/44200/29

First Quarter

PW: Ja'Marion Wayne 19 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 4:18

Second Quarter

PN: Zyan Royal 11 run ( pass from ), 11:14

Third Quarter

PW: Trey Bell 34 pass from Gannon Snyder (run failed), 10:13

Fourth Quarter

PW: Tyree Simms 7 run (Tyree Simms run), 6:24

PN: Quaran Williams 14 run ( kick), 3:30

PW: Ja'Marion Wayne 49 run (Tyree Simms run), 3:13

PW: Ja'Marion Wayne 19 run (Kyle Parini kick), 2:51

