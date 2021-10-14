Box: Parkway West 43, Webster Groves 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|14
|21
|8
|0
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-7
|0-4
|52/7
|228/33
|Parkway West
|4-2
|2-1
|206/29
|106/15
First Quarter
P: Ja'Marion Wayne 19 run (Kyle Parini kick), 5:12
P: Ja'Marion Wayne 14 run (Kyle Parini kick), 0:35
Second Quarter
P: Phillip Jordan 11 run (Kyle Parini kick), 8:09
P: Gannon Snyder 13 run (Kyle Parini kick), 2:27
P: Jack Goedde 19 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 0:02
Third Quarter
P: Tyree Simms 31 run (Trey Bell run), 5:34
