Box: Parkway West 43, Webster Groves 0
Box: Parkway West 43, Webster Groves 0

1234Final
Webster Groves00000
Parkway West14218043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-70-452/7228/33
Parkway West4-22-1206/29106/15

First Quarter

P: Ja'Marion Wayne 19 run (Kyle Parini kick), 5:12

P: Ja'Marion Wayne 14 run (Kyle Parini kick), 0:35

Second Quarter

P: Phillip Jordan 11 run (Kyle Parini kick), 8:09

P: Gannon Snyder 13 run (Kyle Parini kick), 2:27

P: Jack Goedde 19 pass from Gannon Snyder (Kyle Parini kick), 0:02

Third Quarter

P: Tyree Simms 31 run (Trey Bell run), 5:34

