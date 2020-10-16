Box: Parkway West 55, Webster Groves 20

|1
|Final
|Parkway West
|28
|13
|7
|7
|55
|Webster Groves
|7
|7
|0
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|1-2
|0-1
|73/24
|71/24
|Webster Groves
|0-2
|0-1
|20/7
|90/30
First Quarter
P: Ja'Marion Wayne 70 run (Matt Cosgrove kick), 11:44
P: Josh Gansen 48 pass from Ja'Marion Wayne (Matt Cosgrove kick), 9:38
W: James Jones 74 pass from Ryan Lanouette (Marshall Hoover kick), 8:34
P: Griffin Snyder 18 pass from Ja'Marion Wayne (Matt Cosgrove kick), 6:44
P: Josh Gansen 16 pass from Isaac Kittrell (Matt Cosgrove kick), 1:06
Second Quarter
P: Griffin Snyder 30 fumble recovery (Matt Cosgrove kick), 11:47
P: LeDaniel Jackson 47 pass from Isaac Kittrell (kick failed), 6:35
W: Stephen Cooper 33 pass from Ryan Lanouette (Marshall Hoover kick), 2:32
Third Quarter
P: Cameron Redmond 13 run (Matt Cosgrove kick), 7:03
Fourth Quarter
P: Phillip Jordan 3 run (Matt Cosgrove kick), 10:36
W: Kam Barnes 16 run (kick failed), 3:26
