Box: Parkway West 55, Webster Groves 20
1234Final
Parkway West28137755
Webster Groves770620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West1-20-173/2471/24
Webster Groves0-20-120/790/30

First Quarter

P: Ja'Marion Wayne 70 run (Matt Cosgrove kick), 11:44

P: Josh Gansen 48 pass from Ja'Marion Wayne (Matt Cosgrove kick), 9:38

W: James Jones 74 pass from Ryan Lanouette (Marshall Hoover kick), 8:34

P: Griffin Snyder 18 pass from Ja'Marion Wayne (Matt Cosgrove kick), 6:44

P: Josh Gansen 16 pass from Isaac Kittrell (Matt Cosgrove kick), 1:06

Second Quarter

P: Griffin Snyder 30 fumble recovery (Matt Cosgrove kick), 11:47

P: LeDaniel Jackson 47 pass from Isaac Kittrell (kick failed), 6:35

W: Stephen Cooper 33 pass from Ryan Lanouette (Marshall Hoover kick), 2:32

Third Quarter

P: Cameron Redmond 13 run (Matt Cosgrove kick), 7:03

Fourth Quarter

P: Phillip Jordan 3 run (Matt Cosgrove kick), 10:36

W: Kam Barnes 16 run (kick failed), 3:26

