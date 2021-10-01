Box: Pattonville 28, Parkway South 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Pattonville
|7
|7
|7
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|1-4
|1-2
|52/10
|147/29
|Pattonville
|3-3
|0-3
|103/21
|182/36
First Quarter
Pvl: Kyjuan Morgan 40 pass from Kameron Eleby (Julia Blankenship kick), 9:52
Second Quarter
Pvl: DeAndre Haron 60 pass from Kameron Eleby (Julia Blankenship kick), 5:00
Third Quarter
Pvl: DeAndre Rush Jr. 4 run (Julia Blankenship kick), 0:12
Fourth Quarter
Pvl: DeAndre Rush Jr. 11 run (Julia Blankenship kick), 10:09
PS: Max Held 87 pass from Mekhi Moore (kick failed), 9:42
Tags
