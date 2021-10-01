 Skip to main content
Box: Pattonville 28, Parkway South 6
Box: Pattonville 28, Parkway South 6

1234Final
Parkway South00066
Pattonville777728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South1-41-252/10147/29
Pattonville3-30-3103/21182/36

First Quarter

Pvl: Kyjuan Morgan 40 pass from Kameron Eleby (Julia Blankenship kick), 9:52

Second Quarter

Pvl: DeAndre Haron 60 pass from Kameron Eleby (Julia Blankenship kick), 5:00

Third Quarter

Pvl: DeAndre Rush Jr. 4 run (Julia Blankenship kick), 0:12

Fourth Quarter

Pvl: DeAndre Rush Jr. 11 run (Julia Blankenship kick), 10:09

PS: Max Held 87 pass from Mekhi Moore (kick failed), 9:42

