1234Final
Parkway North070714
Pattonville0710724
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North0-20-014/751/26
Pattonville1-20-052/2651/26

Second Quarter

PN: Monte Weaver 6 run (Kenneth Sigler kick), 5:50

Pvl: Alijah Carter 3 run (Jake Vitale kick), 1:31

Third Quarter

Pvl: Jake Vitale 26 FG, 5:12

Pvl: Logan Williams 2 run (Jake Vitale kick), 1:17

Fourth Quarter

Pvl: Zeresh Lewis Jr. 50 run (Jake Vitale kick), 7:46

PN: Nate Perkins 2 run (Kenneth Sigler kick), 3:40

