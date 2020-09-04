 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 38, Windsor (Imperial) 18
  • 0
1234Final
Perryville6662038
Windsor (Imperial)066618
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville1-00-038/3818/18
Windsor (Imperial)1-10-034/3450/50

First Quarter

P: Jay Jannin 3 run (kick failed), 1:47

Second Quarter

W: Derek Williams 13 run (kick failed), 1:06

P: Dawson Camden 2 pass from Evan Daugherty (kick failed), 0:02

Third Quarter

P: Fernando Bojorquez 6 run (pass failed), 2:57

W: Derek Williams 48 run (run failed), 2:03

Fourth Quarter

P: Dylan Coatney 4 run (run failed), 9:35

P: Dawson Camden 33 pass from Evan Daugherty (kick failed), 4:56

W: Mike Wolcott 13 pass from Derek Williams (run failed), 4:31

P: Dylan Holt 13 run (Fernando Bojorquez run), 0:52

