Box: Perryville 38, Windsor (Imperial) 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Perryville
|6
|6
|6
|20
|38
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|6
|6
|6
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|1-0
|0-0
|38/38
|18/18
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-1
|0-0
|34/34
|50/50
First Quarter
P: Jay Jannin 3 run (kick failed), 1:47
Second Quarter
W: Derek Williams 13 run (kick failed), 1:06
P: Dawson Camden 2 pass from Evan Daugherty (kick failed), 0:02
Third Quarter
P: Fernando Bojorquez 6 run (pass failed), 2:57
W: Derek Williams 48 run (run failed), 2:03
Fourth Quarter
P: Dylan Coatney 4 run (run failed), 9:35
P: Dawson Camden 33 pass from Evan Daugherty (kick failed), 4:56
W: Mike Wolcott 13 pass from Derek Williams (run failed), 4:31
P: Dylan Holt 13 run (Fernando Bojorquez run), 0:52
