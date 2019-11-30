Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Platte County663015
St. Mary's077014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Platte County11-33-1361/26249/18
St. Mary's11-33-1461/33222/16

First Quarter

P: Dayton Mitchell 71 pass from Chris Ruhnke (pass failed), 1:05

Second Quarter

P: Dayton Mitchell 28 pass from Chris Ruhnke (pass failed), 6:02

S: Adrian Forbes 20 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 3:12

Third Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 35 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 6:53

P: Grant Allen 26 FG, 1:44

