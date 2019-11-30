|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Platte County
|6
|6
|3
|0
|15
|St. Mary's
|0
|7
|7
|0
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Platte County
|11-3
|3-1
|361/26
|249/18
|St. Mary's
|11-3
|3-1
|461/33
|222/16
First Quarter
P: Dayton Mitchell 71 pass from Chris Ruhnke (pass failed), 1:05
Second Quarter
P: Dayton Mitchell 28 pass from Chris Ruhnke (pass failed), 6:02
S: Adrian Forbes 20 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 3:12
Third Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 35 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 6:53
P: Grant Allen 26 FG, 1:44