Box: Priory 21, John Burroughs 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
|John Burroughs
|0
|7
|7
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|4-1
|2-1
|140/28
|96/19
|John Burroughs
|1-2
|0-2
|81/16
|76/15
First Quarter
P: Gerard Grewe 6 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 2:06
Second Quarter
-
J: Ramzi Salem 5 pass from Duncan Cloniger (Tucker Desloge kick), 2:51
P: Jahaad Fort 14 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 0:34
Third Quarter
P: Gerard Grewe 1 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 6:28
J: Duncan Cloniger 11 run (Tucker Desloge kick), 3:08
Fourth Quarter
J: Adisa Roberts 21 run (kick failed), 2:22
Tags
