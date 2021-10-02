 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 21, John Burroughs 20
Box: Priory 21, John Burroughs 20

1234Final
Priory777021
John Burroughs077620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory4-12-1140/2896/19
John Burroughs1-20-281/1676/15

First Quarter

P: Gerard Grewe 6 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 2:06

Second Quarter

J: Ramzi Salem 5 pass from Duncan Cloniger (Tucker Desloge kick), 2:51

P: Jahaad Fort 14 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 0:34

Third Quarter

P: Gerard Grewe 1 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 6:28

J: Duncan Cloniger 11 run (Tucker Desloge kick), 3:08

Fourth Quarter

J: Adisa Roberts 21 run (kick failed), 2:22

