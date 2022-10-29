Box: Priory 26, Kelly 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kelly
|0
|6
|0
|7
|13
|Priory
|7
|12
|0
|7
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kelly
|5-5
|1-1
|187/19
|200/20
|Priory
|7-2
|4-1
|234/23
|165/16
First Quarter
P: Gerard Grewe 2 run (Mick Murphy kick), 4:01
Second Quarter
P: Jack Parent 26 run (kick failed), 10:34
K: 35 pass from (kick failed), 8:13
P: Mark Parent 16 pass from Gerard Grewe (kick failed), 1:00
Fourth Quarter
K: 1 run ( kick), 11:06
P: Michael Mathis 17 pass from Gerard Grewe (Mick Murphy kick), 4:27