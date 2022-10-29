 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Priory 26, Kelly 13

  • 0
1234Final
Kelly060713
Priory7120726
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kelly5-51-1187/19200/20
Priory7-24-1234/23165/16

First Quarter

P: Gerard Grewe 2 run (Mick Murphy kick), 4:01

Second Quarter

P: Jack Parent 26 run (kick failed), 10:34

K: 35 pass from (kick failed), 8:13

P: Mark Parent 16 pass from Gerard Grewe (kick failed), 1:00

Fourth Quarter

K: 1 run ( kick), 11:06

P: Michael Mathis 17 pass from Gerard Grewe (Mick Murphy kick), 4:27

