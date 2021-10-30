 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Priory 34, Salem 32
0 comments

Box: Priory 34, Salem 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Salem2168632
Priory0270734
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem2-72-4150/17271/30
Priory6-33-1271/30230/26

First Quarter

S: safety, 4:56

Second Quarter

P: Jahaad Fort 52 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 9:52

S: 11 run ( run), 7:03

P: Jahaad Fort 49 interception (pass failed), 5:41

P: Miles Pim 42 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:42

S: 22 pass from ( pass from ), 0:51

P: Drew Steinhubl 11 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 0:04

Third Quarter

S: 1 run ( run), 8:33

Fourth Quarter

P: Jahaad Fort 38 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 10:10

S: 6 pass from (run failed), 1:54

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News