Box: Priory 34, Salem 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem
|2
|16
|8
|6
|32
|Priory
|0
|27
|0
|7
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem
|2-7
|2-4
|150/17
|271/30
|Priory
|6-3
|3-1
|271/30
|230/26
First Quarter
S: safety, 4:56
Second Quarter
P: Jahaad Fort 52 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 9:52
S: 11 run ( run), 7:03
P: Jahaad Fort 49 interception (pass failed), 5:41
P: Miles Pim 42 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:42
S: 22 pass from ( pass from ), 0:51
P: Drew Steinhubl 11 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 0:04
Third Quarter
S: 1 run ( run), 8:33
Fourth Quarter
P: Jahaad Fort 38 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 10:10
S: 6 pass from (run failed), 1:54
